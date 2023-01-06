Live: CES 2023 Live Blog Tech Trends of 2023 CES 2023's Wild Highlights Robots of CES Smart Homes at CES Ring Car Cam Netflix 'Kaleidoscope' Guide A Sleep Aid
Culture Entertainment

Netflix Mega-Hit 'Wednesday' Renewed for Season 2

The Addams Family's oldest offspring has more trouble to stir up at Nevermore.

Erin Carson headshot
Erin Carson
Wednesday dances in a black lacy dress.
Jenna Ortega stars as Wednesday Addams. 
Netflix

The internet's favorite scowling teenager is getting another run. The hit Netflix Addams Family spinoff Wednesday will see a second season, the streaming giant said Friday.

"More torture is coming. Lucky you," tweeted a Netflix account for Wednesday Addams' character. 

The show, directed and executive produced by Tim Burton, made its debut in November starring Jenna Ortega as the oldest daughter of the Addams clan. She goes to live at a boarding school called Nevermore for kids with various supernatural abilities and quickly finds herself trying to solve a mystery. 

Watch Wednesday on Netflix
See at Netflix

According to Netflix, Wednesday is one of its most successful series ever. More than 182 million households have watched the show. 

Wednesday also went viral after a scene featuring a school dance gained steam on TikTok. Netflix said the hashtag #WednesdayAddams garnered more than 22 billion views on TikTok.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that despite the show's popularity, the renewal process was "protracted," stirring up baseless rumors about the show's future. 

