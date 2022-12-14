'Scream 6' Trailer Gets Dressed Up For Scares in the City

When everyone is dressed up for Halloween, the killer could be anyone. Woooaaarrrgh! The trailer for Scream 6 takes the horror/comedy franchise to the big city, where Wednesday star Jenna Ortega and friends faces the familiar masked nightmare on a packed subway car.

Scream 6 -- or Scream VI, if you prefer -- transplants the action from murder-plagued Woodsboro to New York City, New York. It comes out March 10, 2023, which is pretty fast following the success of Scream 5 in January.

We met a new generation of the franchise in Scream 5, including Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, and Devyn Nekoda. They're joined by Hayden Panettiere and Courteney Cox from the earlier movies in the series (but not Neve Campbell). It's helmed by Scream 5 and Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.