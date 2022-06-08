It's seemed like the Addams Family has gotten all the love when it comes to revivals, but it's now time for The Munsters to shine.

The Munsters was a short-lived but memorable 1960s sitcom about a quirky family of monsters living in a creepy mansion at 1313 Mockingbird Lane. Horror writer and director Rob Zombie is rebooting the black-and-white TV show as a movie. We got our first look in a teaser released Wednesday.

The sneak peek suggests Zombie's version of The Munsters may be a loving homage. It plays off the opening credits of the original show with a pitch-perfect re-creation of the mansion. Herman Munster bursts through a door followed by Lily Munster and finally Grandpa Munster.

In a nod to modern times, the trio then finds themselves sitting together on a couch in color. "Well, now what?" Grandpa asks.

Zombie has never been one to shy away from on-screen gore, but the director told EW that the new movie will be more family-friendly than his previous work, which includes horror fare House of 1,000 Corpses and a 2007 re-do of slasher flick Halloween.

The Munsters stars Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman (Frankenstein's monster), Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily (a vampire) and Daniel Roebuck as Grandpa (Dracula). There is no release date yet, but the film is due out later this year.