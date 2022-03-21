Christina Ricci Joins Cast of 'Addams Family' Reboot

Getty Images/Frazer Harrison

In news that will excite all creepy and kooky Addams Family fans, Christina Ricci has officially joined the cast of Netflix's upcoming reboot, Wednesday.

While Ricci will not be reprising the title role that she made iconic in the Addams Family films of the early '90s, Deadline revealed that she will be playing an entirely new, series regular character.

Ricci joins Jenna Ortega, who will be playing the title role, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams and Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams.

The show, helmed by Tim Burton and written by Al Gough and Miles Millar, is set to focus on Wednesday Addams as she goes through the trials and tribulations of high school at Nevermore Academy.

Wednesday will also feature Game of Thrones alumna Gwendoline Christie as principal of the supernatural school and Knives Out's Riki Lindhome as Wednesday Addams' new therapist.

While the show doesn't yet have a release date, we do know that it will have an eight episode debut season.