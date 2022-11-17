Pixar's Latest Adventure 'Elemental' Taps Fire and Water in First Trailer

An ordinary commute leads to something sizzling in a new trailer for upcoming Pixar animated film Elemental.

The movie, due out on June 16, 2023, is set in a city filled with fire, water, land and air residents. It introduces a tough young woman named Ember and a go-with-the-flow guy named Wade. Their friendship challenges Ember's beliefs about the world they live in, Pixar says.

The trailer follows a piping-hot Ember, who boards a train packed with element-resembling passengers. She loses her headphones, and the water-like Wade reaches for them. A drop of water lands on her, and we literally hear a sizzle. As for what might happen next, we'll have to wait until next summer.

The flick is directed by Peter Sohn (Pixar's The Good Dinosaur) and stars Leah Lewis (The CW's Nancy Drew series) and Mamoudou Athie (Jurassic World Dominion) as Ember and Wade.