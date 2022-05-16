Here's Your First Look At the Next Pixar Movie, 'Elemental'

The next Pixar movie will have all the elements, and I'm not just talking about a heartwarming story and gorgeous animation. The film is named Elemental and new concept art introduces beings made of different elements (earth, wind, fire and water).

Elemental will be Pixar's 27th film, and a release date of June 16, 2023 was also confirmed Monday.

The film follows the friendship between fiery Ember and go-with-the-flow Wade, in a city where fire, water, land and air residents live alongside each other. It's directed by Peter Sohn, previously director of Pixar's The Good Dinosaur, and the story is inspired by his childhood as part of a Korean family who ran a bustling grocery store in the vibrant and diverse neighbourhoods of New York's The Bronx.

Pixar's parent company Disney revealed the release date with some concept art, but one piece of information is missing from the announcement: where you'll see Elemental. Recent Pixar films Luca and Turning Red did not get theatrical releases, premiering on streaming service Disney Plus, but Toy Story spin-off Lightyear is coming to theaters next month. With movie release dates still being delayed due to the pandemic, it may be that Disney will simply wait and see what the situation is like next year before confirming either a theatrical or streaming debut.