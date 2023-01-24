Panic! at the Disco Is No More: 'Sometimes a Journey Must End'

Panic! at the Disco is no more, as frontman Brendan Urie announced Tuesday the band will end after an upcoming tour.

Childhood friends Urie, Ryan Ross, Spencer Smith and Brent Wilson founded the band in Las Vegas in 2004. They were signed to a record deal by Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz before playing any live shows, but went on to release their smash hit debut album A Fever You Can't Sweat Out in 2005 (which featured the hit single I Write Sins Not Tragedies).

As Urie and his wife expect their first child, the band will end after an upcoming European tour which winds up in Manchester, England, on March 10. Except it's probably more accurate to say Urie is retiring the name -- with a sound that evolved from pop-punk to something more theatrical, Panic! At the Disco has essentially been a one-man operation for Urie since the 2016 album Death of a Bachelor.

"Sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin," Urie said on Instagram. "The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure … That said, I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! At The Disco will be no more."