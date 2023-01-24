M&Ms Controversy Amazon's $5/Mo. Prescription Service COVID Vaccines You Can Drink? Oscar Nominations Direct Deposit for Your Tax Return PayPal Cyberattack In Space, Life's Building Blocks 5 Best Vitamins to Boost Energy
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Culture Entertainment

Panic! at the Disco Is No More: 'Sometimes a Journey Must End'

Brendan Urie is closing the goddamn door on the popular band.

Richard Trenholm headshot
Richard Trenholm
American singer Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco is dramatically silhouetted by a stage light as he sings.
Singer Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco performs live in 2019.
Gina Wetzler/Redferns

Panic! at the Disco is no more, as frontman Brendan Urie announced Tuesday the band will end after an upcoming tour.

Childhood friends Urie, Ryan Ross, Spencer Smith and Brent Wilson founded the band in Las Vegas in 2004. They were signed to a record deal by Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz before playing any live shows, but went on to release their smash hit debut album A Fever You Can't Sweat Out in 2005 (which featured the hit single I Write Sins Not Tragedies).

As Urie and his wife expect their first child, the band will end after an upcoming European tour which winds up in Manchester, England, on March 10. Except it's probably more accurate to say Urie is retiring the name -- with a sound that evolved from pop-punk to something more theatrical, Panic! At the Disco has essentially been a one-man operation for Urie since the 2016 album Death of a Bachelor.

"Sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin," Urie said on Instagram. "The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure … That said, I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! At The Disco will be no more."

New Movies Coming in 2023 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

See all photos

2023's Best TV and Streaming Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

See all photos