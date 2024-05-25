X
One of the Best Four-Player Board Games of the Year is 39% Off This Memorial Day Weekend

This deal is fire -- literally. The game is called Fire Tower, and it's so much fun.

A hand of cards laid down on a game board with orange crystals and purple counters
James Bricknell / CNET

When big shopping events like Memorial Day roll around, I'm always looking for sweet board game deals that can help me expand my collection. This year, I noticed one of the best family games you can play, and a personal favorite in our household, is on sale for 39% off. It's called Fire Tower, and it's as ruthless as it is pretty.

See at Walmart

The game's premise is pretty simple: Be the last fire tower standing in the middle of a giant forest fire. The execution of that is to place beautifully crafted gems on the board to represent the flame in the direction the wind is blowing.
The wind mechanic is what makes the game so fun and unpredictable. You can use cards to change the direction the wind is blowing to make it easier to get to an opponent's fire tower, but the game will also change the direction randomly at different moments, adding a just hint of chance into your gameplay.

Finding a good deal on board games is great at the best of times, but seeing one of my favorite games drop down to just $17 makes me excited to share it with you all. It isn't just Fire Tower that's discounted, though. Here are some other great games you can snag.

Memorial Day weekend is a long one, so grabbing some new board games to play with your friends and family is a wonderful way to pass the time. If Fire Tower doesn't like your thing we have loads of games in our strategy boards game, family board game and cooperative board game best lists too.