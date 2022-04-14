Netflix Drops 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Trailer, and It's Awesomely '80s

Netflix

Stranger Things hasn't aired a new episode since before the pandemic -- July 2019, to be exact. So it's no surprise fans have been extremely eager to see footage from the upcoming fourth season. Part 1 of that season comes to Netflix on May 27, with the second half arriving July 1. On Tuesday, a trailer for the new season dropped. And it may well give fans chills.

Warning: Minor spoilers ahead.

The atmospheric trailer, set to the 1983 Journey song Separate Ways (Worlds Apart), suggests that Dr. Sam Owens (Paul Reiser) is seeking help from a powerless Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) in "a war" that threatens her friends back in Hawkins, Indiana.

Police chief Jim Hopper (David Harbour) is having a rough time in a Russian prison, where he's seemingly forced to battle a Demogorgon. We also see what looks like the season's main villain, an apparently intelligent being that lives in the terrifying parallel dimension known as the Upside Down.

Fans were able to count down the hours till the trailer drop via an odd streaming video put up to promote the show. The video focused on a tall, creepy grandfather clock labeled the Creel Clock. The Creel House is the site of a disturbing murder and is set to play a role in the new season.

Prior to the trailer, numerous short teaser videos and four teaser posters and still photos from the upcoming season came out. One of the teasers showcased the Creel House, complete with clock. It looks like the 1950s family who moved in when the house was in better shape met a bloody end, and modern kids can't resist breaking in and messing with the macabre place.

Stranger Things captivated Netflix viewers when it debuted in 2016. Set in the small town of Hawkins in the 1980s, the show begins with the disappearance of a kid named Will Byers. Researchers at Hawkins National Laboratory have opened a gate to the creepy Upside Down and are experimenting on a group of children. One of those kids, known as Eleven, escapes and befriends Will's gang.

Two more seasons have shaken up the original gang, with Hopper seemingly dying (but somehow ending up in Russia), and Joyce Byers taking her own family, plus Eleven, and moving out of Hawkins. Season 4 is set in 1986.