'Ms. Marvel' Release Schedule: When Does Episode 1 Hit Disney Plus?

Life is shaping up to get "cosmic" for Kamala Khan, a Muslim American high school student from Jersey City.

Khan (aka Ms. Marvel) is making her Disney Plus series debut on June 8, and will be portrayed by TV newcomer Iman Vellani. According to Marvel, Khan is a Captain Marvel mega-fan who eventually gains superpowers of her own (she's able to manifest light, per a recently released teaser). After the first episode arrives, we'll likely see more of her story unfold each Wednesday.

Ms. Marvel episode release dates and times

Here's when you can view all six episodes of Ms. Marvel (based on previous releases on Disney Plus).

Episode 1: Available Wednesday, June 8 -- 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT)

Available Wednesday, June 8 -- 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT) Episode 2: Available Wednesday, June 15 -- 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT)

Available Wednesday, June 15 -- 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT) Episode 3: Available Wednesday, June 22 -- 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT)

Available Wednesday, June 22 -- 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT) Episode 4: Available Wednesday, June 29 -- 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT)

Available Wednesday, June 29 -- 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT) Episode 5: Available Wednesday, July 6 -- 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT)

Available Wednesday, July 6 -- 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT) Episode 6: Available Wednesday, July 13 -- 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT)

Ms. Marvel's trailer

Kamala Khan navigates high school crushes and her newfound powers in this fun trailer.

What is Ms. Marvel about?

According to Marvel, Kamala Khan is a 16-year-old Pakistani American who "feels invisible both at home and at school," until she gains some impressive powers. She's also described as "an aspiring artist, an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe."

Khan first appeared in Marvel comics in 2013. It looks like her powers in the Disney Plus show will differ from the comics.

The show is executive produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Bisha K. Ali, a British-Pakistani comedian who's also the series' head writer. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys for Life), along with Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy are directing the episodes.

Khan will also appear alongside Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) in the upcoming MCU film The Marvels, which is scheduled to arrive on July 28, 2023.