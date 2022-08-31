Movie Tickets $3 This Saturday: How to Snag the National Cinema Day Deal

Saturday, Sept. 3 just might be the best possible day to catch a new movie in theaters. In celebration of National Cinema Day, movie tickets will cost just $3. The discount will be available at more than 3,000 theaters, according to an announcement from The Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit group with the National Association of Theater Owners

The new special day dedicated to the cinema honors a summer of record-breaking moviegoing, thanks to films such as Top Gun: Maverick, Minions: Rise of Gru, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Jurassic World Dominion.

"After this summer's record-breaking return to cinemas, we wanted to do something to celebrate moviegoing," said Jackie Brenneman, Cinema Foundation president. "We're doing it by offering a 'thank you' to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven't made it back yet."

National Cinema Day and its $3 movie tickets come as MoviePass is set to relaunch its credit-based movie theater subscription service on Labor Day. Here's how to find a theater near you offering discounted movie tickets on Sept. 3.

Which theaters are participating?

Major chains, including AMC and Regal Cinemas, are among the many theaters participating in the one-day event. Tickets for every showing, in every format, will be discounted at those participating locations.

How to find out if your nearest theater will have $3 tickets

You can find which theaters near you offer the discount on the National Cinema Day website. Once there, scroll to the bottom of the page where it says "Find Cinemas" and type in your city or zip code. Your town should show up as an option, and once you click it, a theater option will appear if it's available in your area.

Note that taxes and other fees aren't included in the $3 price.