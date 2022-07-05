'Minions: Rise Of Gru' Earns $125 Million at Domestic Box Office, Breaking Records

Gru just keeps rising.

The Universal and Illumination film Minions: The Rise Of Gru brought in $125.1 million domestically in its first four days -- the most for a film that has opened during a July Fourth long weekend, according to Box Office Mojo. 2011's Transformers: Dark of the Moon previously held the top spot, earning $115.9 million during a similar span of Friday to Monday.

Also in among the top Independence Day earners ever are Spider-Man 2 (2004), Despicable Me 3 (2017) and The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010). It's worth noting that July Fourth doesn't always fall on a Sunday or Monday for a long weekend. The Hollywood Reporter points out that Spider-Man: Homecoming made $117 million domestically on the Friday through Sunday following a mid-week Independence Day in 2017.

Minions: The Rise Of Gru also had the biggest opening for an animated movie during the pandemic, according to Deadline. Its three-day total of $107 million domestically is the second best for a Despicable Me or Minions film -- 2015's Minions, which snagged $115.7 million, is No. 1.

Minions: The Rise Of Gru tackles the story of how young Gru met his iconic yellow sidekicks and sees them square off with supervillain group the Vicious 6. The flick stands at a score of 56 on CNET sister site Metacritic (but it also has a user score of 8.1 out of 10). It'll eventually land on NBCUniversal's streaming service, Peacock.