MoviePass Waitlist Is Open, but 'Overwhelming' Demand Is Crashing Its Servers

Though MoviePass officially relaunches on Labor Day, the waitlist for the once popular subscription service has already opened. Movie fans have until Monday, Aug. 29 to join the waitlist -- but folks aren't waiting until then to sign up.

The company said in a tweet Thursday that "overwhelming demand" has caused MoviePass's site servers to crash, which is resulting in an error message when attempting to join the waitlist.

The overwhelming demand has crashed the MoviePass site servers causing some to receive an error message while trying to join the waitlist. The provider is working to increase capacity to meet demand. Thanks your your patience. We will give an update soon. — MoviePass (@MoviePass) August 25, 2022

MoviePass said it's currently working to fix the issue, collaborating with its provider to increase capacity to meet demand.

More to come.