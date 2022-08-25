MoviePass Waitlist Is Open, but 'Overwhelming' Demand Is Crashing Its Servers

Though MoviePass officially relaunches on Labor Day, the waitlist for the once popular subscription service has already opened. Movie fans have until Monday, Aug. 29 to join the waitlist -- but folks aren't waiting until then to sign up.
The company said in a tweet Thursday that "overwhelming demand" has caused MoviePass's site servers to crash, which is resulting in an error message when attempting to join the waitlist.
MoviePass said it's currently working to fix the issue, collaborating with its provider to increase capacity to meet demand.
More to come.