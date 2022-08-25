iPhone 14 Event Sept. 7 Fitbit's Cheapest Band Galaxy Watch 5 Health Tracking Organic Food Online 'Top Gun: Maverick' on Digital 40% Off HBO Max Alienware x15 R2 Review Waffle Makers
MoviePass Waitlist Is Open, but 'Overwhelming' Demand Is Crashing Its Servers

The movie theater subscription service returns.

Marcos Cabello headshot
Marcos Cabello
moviepass-2021-logo.png
The new MoviePass logo takes on a black and white color scheme.
MoviePass

Though MoviePass officially relaunches on Labor Day, the waitlist for the once popular subscription service has already opened. Movie fans have until Monday, Aug. 29 to join the waitlist -- but folks aren't waiting until then to sign up. 

The company said in a tweet Thursday that "overwhelming demand" has caused MoviePass's site servers to crash, which is resulting in an error message when attempting to join the waitlist. 

MoviePass said it's currently working to fix the issue, collaborating with its provider to increase capacity to meet demand.

More to come.