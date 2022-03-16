Marvel's 'Moon Knight' on Disney Plus: What to Know

@moonknight on Twitter

Marvel's upcoming Moon Knight series promises a complex lead, a cult-leader-type villain and "a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt." Oh, and Oscar Isaac's conversation-stirring accent.

But while we've gotten a teaser, a full trailer and even a Super Bowl spot for the series, it still feels like we've witnessed just a little of what will play out on-screen. As we await our chance to really "embrace the chaos," we've tracked down some useful information about the series that you probably can't glean from those clips.

Here's everything you need to know, including who's in the cast and what the internet has said about that attention-stealing accent.

What is Marvel's Moon Knight about?

Moon Knight's official trailer introduces Steven Grant, a fatigued store employee played by Oscar Isaac. According to Marvel, Grant eventually finds out he has dissociative identity disorder, sharing a body with a mercenary named Marc Spector. We can expect more gripping action-adventure content from there: "As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt," Marvel says.

Who's in the cast?

Isaac is taking on Grant and his jumble of other identities. Ethan Hawke will also star as the series' main antagonist, Arthur Harrow, a religious zealot whose righteous mission becomes murderous, according to USA Today. May Calamawy will portray a character named Layla (we still don't know much about her -- she's missing from the Moon Knight comics), and F. Murray Abraham will voice Egyptian deity Khonshu.

How will Isaac become Moon Knight?

Like many other details about the series, that's still kept behind (mummy) wraps. In the comics, Mark Spector, a hired gun, is wounded and left to die in the Egyptian desert by a more amoral mercenary named Bushman. Spector is brought to a tomb that contains a statue of Egyptian moon god Khonshu, where his heart stops. But then he comes back to life, claiming that Khonshu "resurrected him to serve the cause of vengeance," Marvel says. He later adopts the name Moon Knight and trades his old life in for that of a crime-fighter.

Khonshu has given Spector powers, but their relationship is pretty complicated. "Depending on his whims, Khonshu has empowered Spector, de-powered Spector, imprisoned Spector, and has even used Spector's Moon Knight as an omnipotent vessel to rewrite the world in his image," Marvel says.

When will Moon Knight premiere on Disney Plus?

Moon Knight hits Disney Plus on March 30. There will be six episodes that last around 40 to 50 minutes each. Check out our guide to each episode's release date and time here.

What's the deal with Oscar Isaac's accent?

The British accent Isaac uses for Grant in Moon Knight has been met with mixed reactions online. Some Twitter users described the sort-of-London accent as "weird" and "silly." Others, however, seemed to dig it. "Oscar Issac and that accent? Yes. Please," one user wrote.

Oscar Isaac’s accent in the #MoonKnight trailer is literally like ‘ello guvna wot are ya dewin?!” — Lewis 🍿 (@lewisjwr) January 18, 2022

"Oscar Isaac's accent in the #MoonKnight trailer is literally like 'ello guvna wot are ya dewin?!,'" another Twitter user wrote.

In an Empire Magazine story, Isaac addressed the response to his voice on the show.

"I stand by the sound of Steven 100 percent," Isaac said. "It's cool (the accent) got people excited, and some were like, 'That sucks!' and others were like, 'That's great!'" He continues, "That voice is about where Steven's from, where he's living now, and some of his believed heritage. It's not an idea of what Brits actually sound like."

It seems Isaac will have the attention-grabbing accent while playing Grant, but not Spector. It was Isaac's idea to go with different accents for the characters, according to Empire Magazine. (Spector is "an American," Empire writes).

Will there be a season 2 of Moon Knight?

Short answer: It's too soon to tell. However, Isaac has referred to Moon Knight as a "limited series," which seems to tilt the scale toward this being the show's only season.