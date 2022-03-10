Marvel's Moon Knight: See Oscar Isaac Transform in Just-Released Video

Marvel

The new Marvel series Moon Knight is coming to Disney Plus on March 30, and on Thursday, Disney released a new clip where lead actor Oscar Isaac explains his double-barreled starring role. Isaac, who played Poe Dameron in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, stars as mild-mannered gift shop employee Steven Grant, who discovers he has dissociative identity disorder, and can transform into mercenary Marc Spector.

Join Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, and May Calamawy in a special look of Marvel Studios’ #MoonKnight, an Original series streaming March 30, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/dgBgq9M7Ch — Moon Knight (@moonknight) March 10, 2022

As the video begins, viewers see Isaac turn his head and transform, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde style, into the mercenary aspect of his character.

"It's a real, legitimate character story," Isaac says. He goes on to say that the show takes "the mental health aspect incredibly seriously."

Co-star May Calamawy says the film's tone "is like Fight Club meets Indiana Jones."

Disney also released new posters showing Isaac in the various stages of his character's transformation.

The many phases of Marvel Studios’ #MoonKnight, an Original series streaming March 30, only on @DisneyPlus. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/NkSjIin8u3 — Moon Knight (@moonknight) March 10, 2022

During the Super Bowl, Disney released a dark and gritty trailer for the show.

The original series starts streaming on Disney Plus on March 30 and will feature six episodes.