Culture Entertainment

'Little Mermaid' Trailer Teases Melissa McCarthy's Ursula

The sea witch's cackle interrupts Halle Bailey's take on Part to Your World.

Sean Keane headshot
Sean Keane
Ursula's tentacle hides the lower part of her face in The Little Mermaid remake
Behold, Melissa McCarthy's take on Disney villain Ursula.
Disney

Disney gave us a tantalizing glimpse of cackling baddy Ursula in a teaser for the upcoming live-action remake of beloved 1989 classic The Little Mermaid on Wednesday. The tentacled sea witch will be played by Melissa McCarthy from Bridesmaids and Can You Ever Forgive Me?.

The movie hits theaters May 26.

Wednesday's teaser mirrors last September's full trailer in showcasing Ariel (Halle Bailey) singing classic tune Part to Your World. We also get a look at Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, before Ursula shows up with a quick cackle.

The villain was played by the late Pat Carroll in the animated original, which is available on Disney Plus.

Joining McCarthy, Bailey and Hauer-King in the remake are Javier Bardem as King Triton, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian the crab, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder and Awkwafina as Scuttle the seagull. 

Alan Menken, who scored the original, is returning. He worked with Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda to create four new songs for the remake.

