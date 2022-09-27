Levitating Max From 'Stranger Things' Turned Into Wild Halloween Decoration

Stranger Things may have closed its fourth chapter in July, but the horror-tinged show is still serving as Halloween inspiration. Some fans of the Netflix series have re-created an iconic moment just in time for spooky season.

@horrorprops on TikTok

Sporting red locks, blue jeans and retro jacket, a girl is suspended high above a driveway, facing a house's garage. It's scarily similar to the harrowing scene when main kiddo Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) levitates while in the grip of otherworldly evildoer Vecna.

The Illinois family behind the spectacular decoration posted videos of it to their TikTok account @horrorprops. One clip, shared on Sept. 15, has racked up 1.5 million likes as of this writing.

"What's her favorite song, hurry!!!" text on the video reads, referencing the track that eventually lands Max safely on solid ground: Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill.

"Honestly this is easily the coolest thing I've seen on this app in the longest time," one user commented on the video.

Users are perplexed about how the family got the decoration to float in the air.

"I'm guessing a fishin line from the top of the house to a tree," one TikTok user proposed. Wrote another, "My guess is lots of helium?"

The family, which CNN noted regularly goes all out for Halloween, is keeping its methods hidden for now.

"It's not drones, it's not helium or balloons," homeowner Dave Appel told the news outlet. "We just felt like it was more fun to keep it under wraps."

But they have confirmed that the Max is 100% not actor Sadie Sink.

"Pool noodles!! Then a foam head, wig, clothes, hands and shoes," they wrote in response to a TikTok comment about what they used to make the Max body.