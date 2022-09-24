Watch These Hilarious 'Stranger Things' Behind-the-Scenes Bloopers

Time with the Stranger Things cast is always welcome, especially when the actors are hilariously flubbing lines or giggling in unscripted moments.

That's exactly what we got on Saturday, when Netflix unveiled bloopers from Stranger Things season 4. The fun footage came during the streaming service's Tudum event, which brings news about Netflix shows, movies and games.

Mike actor Finn Wolfhard fires up an accent. Maya Hawke and Joe Keery, who play Robin and Steve, say the word "boobies" back and forth. Joseph Quinn, acting as beloved newcomer Eddie, stumbles on what looks like a fake exposed tree root.

"Guess we woke up Vecna," Quinn says.

See the reel below, which also features Jamie Campbell Bower breaking character while in costume as the aforementioned villain.

In addition to Stranger Things, this year's Tudum event updated fans on shows including Bridgerton, The Witcher, Heartstopper, Outer Banks, Elite, Squid Game and The Crown. The lineup also included movies Enola Holmes 2, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Extraction 2 and The School for Good and Evil.

Stranger Things' fourth season debuted in two parts, concluding on July 1. It brought new cast members Bower, Quinn, Grace Van Dien (Chrissy), Tom Wlaschiha (Enzo) and Eduardo Franco (Argyle).

Of course, it also included mainstays like Keery, Hawke, Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Noah Schnapp (Will), Sadie Sink (Max), Winona Ryder (Joyce) and David Harbour (Hopper).