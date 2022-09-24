Live: Amazon Event Wednesday Probe Crashes Into Asteroid Prime Day 2: Oct. 11-12 Tesla AI Day Hurricane Ian Satellite Images Save on iPad Pro Refurbs Apple Watch Ultra Review EarthLink Internet Review
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Culture Entertainment

Watch These Hilarious 'Stranger Things' Behind-the-Scenes Bloopers

Bring on the shenanigans.

Meara Isenberg headshot
Meara Isenberg
Eddie Munson
Joseph Quinn starred as season 4 newcomer Eddie.
Netflix

Time with the Stranger Things cast is always welcome, especially when the actors are hilariously flubbing lines or giggling in unscripted moments.

That's exactly what we got on Saturday, when Netflix unveiled bloopers from Stranger Things season 4. The fun footage came during the streaming service's Tudum event, which brings news about Netflix shows, movies and games.

Mike actor Finn Wolfhard fires up an accent. Maya Hawke and Joe Keery, who play Robin and Steve, say the word "boobies" back and forth. Joseph Quinn, acting as beloved newcomer Eddie, stumbles on what looks like a fake exposed tree root.

"Guess we woke up Vecna," Quinn says.

See the reel below, which also features Jamie Campbell Bower breaking character while in costume as the aforementioned villain.

In addition to Stranger Things, this year's Tudum event updated fans on shows including Bridgerton, The Witcher, Heartstopper, Outer Banks, Elite, Squid Game and The Crown. The lineup also included movies Enola Holmes 2, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Extraction 2 and The School for Good and Evil. 

See Stranger Things on Netflix
See at Netflix

Stranger Things' fourth season debuted in two parts, concluding on July 1. It brought new cast members Bower, Quinn, Grace Van Dien (Chrissy), Tom Wlaschiha (Enzo) and Eduardo Franco (Argyle).

Of course, it also included mainstays like Keery, Hawke, Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Noah Schnapp (Will), Sadie Sink (Max), Winona Ryder (Joyce) and David Harbour (Hopper).

'Stranger Things' Stars Then and Now: Wow, They've Really Grown Up

See all photos