LeBron James and the Princess Diana Musical Clean Up Royally at the Razzies

Warner Bros.

The Academy Awards, celebrating the best in movies, are Sunday, but on Saturday, the worst of movies was honored at the Golden Raspberry Awards, aka the Razzies. It was a royal night, with a musical about Princess Diana and a comedy starring LeBron "King James" James, scooping up plenty of the unwanted awards.

Diana: The Musical, based on the life of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, won a number of awards, including worst picture, for what the awards called "the all-singing, all-dancing, all-awful Diana: The Musical." Jeanna De Waal, who plays Diana, won for worst actress, and director Christopher Ashley won for worst director. Actress Judy Kaye, who plays Queen Elizabeth II and author Barbara Cartland, Diana's step-grandmother, won for worst supporting actress. The film also won for worst screenplay.

Basketball star LeBron James, who stars with the Looney Tunes cartoon characters in Space Jam: A New Legacy, won worst actor, with the awards ceremony citing Gizmodo calling his performance "one huge airball." James and "any (Warner Bros.) product" won for worst screen couple, and Space Jam: A New Legacy won for the year's worst remake, rip-off or sequel.

Jared Leto won the worst supporting actor award for his role in House of Gucci.

There was some good news for actors: Will Smith received the Razzie Redeemer award for going from Razzie-worthy performances to his Oscar-nominated role as Richard Williams, father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams, in King Richard.

But the news wasn't so good for Bruce Willis. The Razzies created a special category for worst performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 movie and awarded it to Willis (duh) for Cosmic Sin.