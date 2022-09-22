'Knock at the Cabin' Trailer Reveals M. Night Shyamalan's Latest Horror

Knock knock. Who's there? M. Night Shyamalan with his latest trailer, for the chilling new movie Knock at the Cabin.

Jonathan Groff from Hamilton and Mindhunter plays a dad taking his partner and their kid to a remote cabin for a chill getaway. But they can't get away when a worried Dave Bautista bangs on the door along with some spooky chums carrying pointy weapons. These intruders are cursed with apocalyptic thoughts, and they demand a horrifying choice must be made.

Based on Paul Tremblay's novel The Cabin at the End of the World, this is M. Night Shyamalan's first film since Old. Knock at the Cabin also stars Ben Aldridge, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Abby Quinn, Rupert Grint and newcomer Kristen Cui.

The film is in theaters Feb. 3, 2023.