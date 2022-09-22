Apple Watch Ultra Review Windows 11 Update Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet Ice Cream Cone Day Acer Chromebook Spin 714 Best TVs Chromebook Deals AirPods Pro 2 Discount
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Culture Entertainment

'Knock at the Cabin' Trailer Reveals M. Night Shyamalan's Latest Horror

There's somebody at the door...

Richard Trenholm headshot
Richard Trenholm

Knock knock. Who's there? M. Night Shyamalan with his latest trailer, for the chilling new movie Knock at the Cabin.

Jonathan Groff from Hamilton and Mindhunter plays a dad taking his partner and their kid to a remote cabin for a chill getaway. But they can't get away when a worried Dave Bautista bangs on the door along with some spooky chums carrying pointy weapons. These intruders are cursed with apocalyptic thoughts, and they demand a horrifying choice must be made. 

Based on Paul Tremblay's novel The Cabin at the End of the World, this is M. Night Shyamalan's first film since Old. Knock at the Cabin also stars Ben Aldridge, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Abby Quinn, Rupert Grint and newcomer Kristen Cui.

The film is in theaters Feb. 3, 2023.

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

See all photos

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

See all photos