Rian Johnson Reveals 'Knives Out' Sequel Name: 'Glass Onion'

Daniel Craig's master detective Benoit Blanc will return in an adventure entitled "Glass Onion" this holiday season, director Rian Johnson said in a tweet Monday, revealing the name of the sequel to 2019 murder mystery movie Knives Out. It's being distributed by Netflix, and it's unclear if it'll hit the streaming service at the same time as its theatrical release.

Johnson announced the name after a series of tweets praising iconic murder mystery writer Agatha Christie, best known for her novels featuring fictional detectives Hercule Poirot and Miss Marple (such as 1934's Murder on the Orient Express and 1942's The Body in the Library).

Benoit Blanc’s next case, the follow up to Knives Out, is called GLASS ONION. pic.twitter.com/6Zo0g1VX11 — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) June 13, 2022

"It wasn't just settings or murder methods, she was constantly stretching the genre conceptually," he wrote. "Under the umbrella of the whodunnit she wrote spy thrillers, proto-slasher horrors, serial killer hunts, gothic romances, psychological character studies, glam travelogues."

The director, who's also known for 2017's Star Wars: The Last Jedi, expressed his desire to "emulate Christie" by making each new Blanc cinematic adventure feel like a new book, with a distinct tone.

Netflix reportedly paid $450 million for the rights to two Knives Out sequels last year, after the original earned $311.4 million worldwide against a $40 million budget, It also earned Johnson a 2020 Oscar nomination for best original screenplay.

"Knives Out gleefully collects familiar tropes from the whodunnit genre and reshuffles them," CNET's Richard Knightwell wrote of the original in 2019. "Johnson shows his cards with dizzying sleight of hand, revealing twists and turns that keep coming back to the impossibility of the murder and a noose tightening around the character we like the most."

Neither Johnson nor Netflix immediately responded to requests for comment about the plan for Glass Onion's release.