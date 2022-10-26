'Knives Out' Director's New Murder Mystery Gets a First Trailer

Knives Out 2 has scored rave reviews ahead of its Christmas release on Netflix, and its director is keeping the wildly entertaining comedy-mystery train going. Rian Johnson has a new comedy-mystery coming out, a 10-episode TV series titled Poker Face. It's coming to Peacock in January next year and follows a case-of-the-week format. Natasha Lyonne of Russian Doll takes the lead role.

Check out the first teaser trailer below.

The teaser opens with a meeting between Lyonne's character, Charlie Cale, and Adrien Brody's unknown character, who says: "You've got this gift. Always known the truth."

"I only know if something is a lie," Cale responds. "The real trick of it is figure out why?"

We then get a glimpse of various characters, played by Chloë Sevigny, Dascha Polanco, Ron Perlman and more.

Just like the big ensembles in Knives Out 1 and 2, Poker Face features a large, starry cast, including Brody, Sevigny, Jameela Jamil, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Ron Perlman.

Here's Poker Face's synopsis, according to Peacock:

"Poker Face is a 10-episode 'mystery-of-the-week' series following Natasha Lyonne's Charlie, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can't help but solve."

This is the first TV series created by Johnson, who's the director and writer of all 10 episodes, at least according to IMDb. Johnson is probably more infamously known as the director and writer of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the second installment in the recent trilogy of Star Wars flicks, which split audiences down the middle.

Meanwhile, Johnson's Knives Out movies have drawn critical acclaim, so another chapter in the comedy-mystery genre may be a safe bet.

Poker Face is scheduled to hit Peacock on Jan. 26, 2023, with four episodes, followed by weekly drops on Thursdays.