The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Delayed Google's Bidets Dyson's Air-Purifying Headphones 2nd COVID Booster Approved BA.2 COVID Variant 'Moon Knight' Review
Featured Entertainment Sports Fashion Internet Culture

'It' Prequel Series in Development at HBO Max, Report Says

In case you haven't had enough of Stephen King's evil clown yet.

Corinne Reichert headshot
Corinne Reichert
Warner Bros It movie

An It prequel series could focus on Pennywise the Clown's origin story.

 Warner Bros.

HBO Max and Warner Bros. Television are developing a prequel series based on Stephen King's It, according to a report. The show would be called Welcome to Derry and set in the 1960s prior to the events of the first movie, Variety said Tuesday citing unnamed sources.

The series could include Pennywise the Clown's origin story, according to Variety. It would be executive-produced by Andy Muschietti, the director of the recent two-part It movies released in 2017 and 2019.

No word yet on when the series could be hitting screens, or whether it will include any of the original cast members, such as Pennywise actor Bill Skarsgård.

HBO Max and Warner Bros. Television didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

See all photos