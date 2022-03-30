'It' Prequel Series in Development at HBO Max, Report Says

Warner Bros.

HBO Max and Warner Bros. Television are developing a prequel series based on Stephen King's It, according to a report. The show would be called Welcome to Derry and set in the 1960s prior to the events of the first movie, Variety said Tuesday citing unnamed sources.

The series could include Pennywise the Clown's origin story, according to Variety. It would be executive-produced by Andy Muschietti, the director of the recent two-part It movies released in 2017 and 2019.

No word yet on when the series could be hitting screens, or whether it will include any of the original cast members, such as Pennywise actor Bill Skarsgård.

HBO Max and Warner Bros. Television didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.