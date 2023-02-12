Super Bowl: How to Watch Best Super Bowl Ads Rihanna's Halftime Show PlayStation VR 2 Unboxed Bing and AI ChatGPT and Dating Best and Worst Onscreen Couples Netflix Password-Sharing Crackdown
Culture Entertainment

'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Reveals Nostalgic Trailer at Super Bowl

We get a neat flashback to a younger Indy.

Jennifer Bisset headshot
Jennifer Bisset
A younger Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones smiling in a train
A younger Indy appears in the Super Bowl trailer.
Lucasfilm/YouTube screenshot

A new trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the fifth Indiana Jones movie, dropped during the Super Bowl Sunday.

It features Harrison Ford as Jones, Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Jones' goddaughter Helena Shaw and Mads Mikkelsen as former Nazi Jürgen Voller.

The trailer opens with Jones confronting Voller, who doesn't recall having met Jones before. "Are you still a Nazi?" Jones asks him. We then see Jones riding a horse and John Rhys Davies' Sallah crying, "give 'em hell, Indiana Jones!" Sallah helped Jones find the Ark of the Covenant and the Holy Grail. We then see Jones and Shaw jump from a burning plane.

James Mangold (Ford v Ferrari, Logan) is the director behind the latest adventure. Antonio Banderas and Toby Jones also star. John Williams is once again composing the score, having done so since the original Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is scheduled to hit theaters June 30.

