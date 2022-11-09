'House of the Dragon' Had to Swap Twins in Season Finale

Real-life twins Luke and Elliott Tittensor play House of the Dragon's twin knights Ser Arryk Cargyll and Ser Erryk Cargyll. Both knights are part of the Kingsguard, sworn to protect whomever sits on the Iron Throne.

In the season finale of HBO Max's Game of Thrones prequel, which aired Oct. 23, Ser Arryk and Ser Erryk are at odds over the true heir to the throne. Ser Arryk sides with Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney), and Ser Erryk supports Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy). Ser Erryk is seen presenting Rhaenyra with her father's stolen crown.

But House of the Dragon director Greg Yaitanes told Entertainment Weekly in an interview published this week that while filming the finale, Elliott got COVID. He was then unable to be present for the scene in which Rhaenyra's supporters gather around the map of Westeros and plot. Luckily, his twin brother, Luke, stepped in. Luke, playing his brother Ser Erryk, stood next to Rhaenyra for the entire scene, according to EW. House of Dragon audiences didn't notice.

HBO Max didn't respond to a request for comment.

Season 2 of House of the Dragon is set to premiere in 2024.

Correction, 1:40 p.m.: A photo caption initially had the twins' names reversed. They are Luke Tittensor, at left, and Elliott Tittensor.