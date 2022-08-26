'House of the Dragon' Will Return For Season 2, HBO Confirms

Game of Thrones fans can expect even more Fire and Blood. House of the Dragon has been renewed for a second season, HBO confirmed in a release Friday.

The renewal follows the first episode premiering on HBO and last Sunday, when it drew nearly 10 million viewers -- the largest audience for any new HBO original series. More than 20 million viewers had watched the first episode as of Friday, the company noted.

Episode 2 airs this Sunday, Aug. 28 and season 1 will consist of ten episodes.

"House of the Dragon may never be the next Game of Thrones but, from the six hours I've seen, it looks poised to at least step out of the giant shadow its predecessor casts," CNET's Daniel Van Boom wrote in his review.

The show takes place 172 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen, and reveals the era where her ancestors ruled Westeros with their big, mean dragons. It's based on Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin's 2018 Targaryen history .