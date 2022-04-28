Here's When Ozark's Final Episodes Hit Netflix In Your Timezone

Will Marty and Wendy Byrde find a way out of the Navarro Cartel, or will their perilous house of cards finally collapse? We'll find out in the final episodes of Ozark, which hit Netflix on April 29. Like the upcoming Stranger Things, Ozark's fourth season was split into two parts. Part one hit Netflix in January, consisting of seven episodes. Now, the last seven episodes of Ozark (ever!) are dropping just in time for weekend binging.

Enthusiastic Ozark fans out west may be able to fit in a midnight viewing of one or two episodes, but those on the east coast are probably better off waiting for Friday night: Ozark season four's second part hits Netflix at midnight PT, and 3 a.m. ET. That's 2 a.m. CT and 1 a.m. MT.

If you're in the UK, the final episodes of Ozark can be watched from 7 a.m. BST. Those in Europe will have to wait an hour longer, as the show drops at 8 a.m. CEST in Germany, France, Italy and Spain. If you're in Australia, Ozark season four part two launches at the perfect time: 5 p.m. AEST.

Ozark began in 2017, and follows the Byrde family. Jason Bateman plays Marty Byrde, an accountant who in the first episode of the show gets on the wrong side of a Mexican drug cartel. He makes a bargain with them: In exchange for his life, he'll launder their money. Getting out of the cartel, however, proves much harder than getting in, and throughout the seasons Marty and his wife Wendy (Laura Linney) find themselves getting deeper and deeper with a very dangerous crowd.

The show has recieved critical acclaim -- season three has a 98% rating on Rotten Tomatoes -- and many accolades, including three Emmy Awards and dozens of nominations. With Friday's drop, though, the beloved Netflix show comes to a close.