Netflix: All the TV Shows and Movies Coming in May 2022

Could be in response to declining subs, could just be a coincidence -- but in the month of May, Netflix is absolutely on one.

The big one is the return of Stranger Things. This time round Netflix is splitting the season into two parts, which I think is a great idea. If it were up to me I'd make it weekly. Few shows are as big a cultural event as Stranger Things. Drag it out! Get a Game of Thrones thing going on.

Anyways, the first part of season 4 drops on May 27.

The latest Jackass movie is also coming to Netflix, alongside all of the previous movies. They all rule. You should watch them.

Here's everything coming to Netflix in May.

May 1

42

3 Ninjas: Kick Back

40-Love

A River Runs Through It

Are You the One?: Season 6

Blippi Wonders: Season 1

Corpse Bride

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Den of Thieves

Dirty Harry

Empire State

Forrest Gump

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Hello, My Name Is Doris

Jackass: The Movie

Jackass 2.5

Jackass 3.5

John Q

Menace II Society

Once Upon a Time in America

Rambo

Rambo: Last Blood

Road to Perdition

Seven Years in Tibet

Soul Surfer

Summerland

The Gentlemen

The Lake House

U.S. Marshals (1998)

War of the Worlds

When Harry Met Sally

You've Got Mail

May 2

Octonauts: Above & Beyond: Season 2

May 3

Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive

May 4

40 Years Young

The Circle: Season 4

El marginal: Season 5

Meltdown: Three Mile Island

Summertime: Season 3

May 5

Blood Sisters

Clark

The Pentaverate

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 1

Wild Babies

May 6

Along for the Ride

Marmaduke

The Sound of Magic

Thar

The Takedown

Welcome to Eden

May 8

Christina P: Mom Genes

May 9

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War

May 10

Outlander: Season 5

Workin' Moms: Season 6

42 Days of Darkness

Brotherhood: Season 2

The Circle: Season 4

Operation Mincemeat

Our Father

The Getaway King

May 12

Maverix

Savage Beauty

May 13

Bling Empire: Season 2

The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri

The Lincoln Lawyer

New Heights

Senior Year

May 14

Borrego

May 15

PJ Masks: Season 4

May 16

Blippi's Adventures

Servant of the People: Season 2-3

Vampire in the Garden

May 17

The Future Diary: Season 2

May 18

The Circle: Season 4

Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror

Love on the Spectrum U.S.

The Perfect Family

Toscana

Who Killed Sara?: Season 3

May 19

A Perfect Pairing

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib

The G Word with Adam Conover

Insiders: Season 2

The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar

Rodrigo Sant'Anna: I've Arrived

May 20

Ben Is Back

F*ck Love Too

Jackass 4.5

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3

Wrong Side of the Tracks

May 22

ONE PIECE: New Episodes

May 23

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045: Season 2

Godspeed

Sea of Love

May 25

The Circle: Season 4

Larva Pendant

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 5

May 26

Insiders: Season 2

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 3

May 27

Stranger Things 4: Volume 1

May 30

Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal

May 31