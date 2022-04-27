Netflix: All the TV Shows and Movies Coming in May 2022

Could be in response to declining subs, could just be a coincidence -- but in the month of May, Netflix is absolutely on one.
The big one is the return of Stranger Things. This time round Netflix is splitting the season into two parts, which I think is a great idea. If it were up to me I'd make it weekly. Few shows are as big a cultural event as Stranger Things. Drag it out! Get a Game of Thrones thing going on.
Anyways, the first part of season 4 drops on May 27.
The latest Jackass movie is also coming to Netflix, alongside all of the previous movies. They all rule. You should watch them.
Here's everything coming to Netflix in May.
May 1
- 42
- 3 Ninjas: Kick Back
- 40-Love
- A River Runs Through It
- Are You the One?: Season 6
- Blippi Wonders: Season 1
- Corpse Bride
- Crazy, Stupid, Love.
- Den of Thieves
- Dirty Harry
- Empire State
- Forrest Gump
- Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
- Hello, My Name Is Doris
- Jackass: The Movie
- Jackass 2.5
- Jackass 3.5
- John Q
- Menace II Society
- Once Upon a Time in America
- Rambo
- Rambo: Last Blood
- Road to Perdition
- Seven Years in Tibet
- Soul Surfer
- Summerland
- The Gentlemen
- The Lake House
- U.S. Marshals (1998)
- War of the Worlds
- When Harry Met Sally
- You've Got Mail
May 2
- Octonauts: Above & Beyond: Season 2
May 3
- Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive
May 4
- 40 Years Young
- The Circle: Season 4
- El marginal: Season 5
- Meltdown: Three Mile Island
- Summertime: Season 3
May 5
- Blood Sisters
- Clark
- The Pentaverate
- Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 1
- Wild Babies
May 6
- Along for the Ride
- Marmaduke
- The Sound of Magic
- Thar
- The Takedown
- Welcome to Eden
May 8
- Christina P: Mom Genes
May 9
- Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War
May 10
- Outlander: Season 5
- Workin' Moms: Season 6
- 42 Days of Darkness
- Brotherhood: Season 2
- The Circle: Season 4
- Operation Mincemeat
- Our Father
- The Getaway King
May 12
- Maverix
- Savage Beauty
May 13
- Bling Empire: Season 2
- The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri
- The Lincoln Lawyer
- New Heights
- Senior Year
May 14
- Borrego
May 15
- PJ Masks: Season 4
May 16
- Blippi's Adventures
- Servant of the People: Season 2-3
- Vampire in the Garden
May 17
- The Future Diary: Season 2
May 18
- The Circle: Season 4
- Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror
- Love on the Spectrum U.S.
- The Perfect Family
- Toscana
- Who Killed Sara?: Season 3
May 19
- A Perfect Pairing
- The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib
- The G Word with Adam Conover
- Insiders: Season 2
- The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar
- Rodrigo Sant'Anna: I've Arrived
May 20
- Ben Is Back
- F*ck Love Too
- Jackass 4.5
- Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3
- Wrong Side of the Tracks
May 22
- ONE PIECE: New Episodes
May 23
- Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045: Season 2
- Godspeed
- Sea of Love
May 25
- The Circle: Season 4
- Larva Pendant
- Somebody Feed Phil: Season 5
May 26
- Insiders: Season 2
- My Little Pony: Make Your Mark
- Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 3
May 27
- Stranger Things 4: Volume 1
May 30
- Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal
May 31
- Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1