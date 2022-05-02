Harry Styles, Florence Pugh Star in Steamy 'Don't Worry Darling' Trailer

In a new trailer for Olivia Wilde's upcoming psychological thriller film Don't Worry Darling, Harry Styles and Florence Pugh are married and living in a "idealized community" called Victory.

The preview teases some steamy scenes between the stars, as well as a picturesque setting heavy with palm trees and the murkiness surrounding the "Victory Project," which Pugh questions in front of an eerily calm Chris Pine.

In the film, Alice (Pugh) and Jack (Styles) live in Victory, an "experimental company town housing the men who work for the top-secret Victory Project and their families," according to an official synopsis for the film. The community is also referred to as a "tight-knit desert utopia."

"While the husbands spend every day inside Victory Project headquarters working on the "development of progressive materials," their wives get to spend their time enjoying the beauty, luxury and debauchery of their community," the synopsis reads. "Life is perfect, with every resident's needs met by the company... But when cracks in their idyllic life begin to appear, exposing flashes of something much more sinister lurking beneath the attractive facade, Alice can't help questioning exactly what they're doing in Victory, and why."

Pine stars as Frank, a CEO who is "equal parts corporate visionary and motivational life coach," and Gemma Chan plays his partner Shelley. Wilde, Nick Kroll, Sydney Chandler, Kate Berlant, Asif Ali, Douglas Smith, Timothy Simons and Ari'el Stachel are also in the cast. Wilde made her directorial debut with the 2019 coming-of-age movie Booksmart.

Don't Worry Darling hits theaters on Sept. 23. Last week, Wilde was served custody papers for her ex-fiancée Jason Sudeikis while presenting the film on stage at CinemaCon, a movie industry event taking place in Las Vegas. Sudeikis has since denied knowing the document would be delivered in that public manner.