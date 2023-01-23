'Harley Quinn' Valentine's Day Special Gets Spicy New HBO Max Trailer

Love and lust are in the air in Gotham City.

HBO Max dropped the trailer for Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special on Monday, centering on the raunchy and romantic exploits of Gotham's criminal underbelly. Darkseid is in love. Catwoman is delivering chocolates. Bane, well... Bane is in need of assistance with a personal matter. There's even a Ghost homage thrown in.

As for Harley, she's stoked about this "gushiest, mushiest" of holidays and celebrating with Poison Ivy.

"Who is pumped for the best VD ever?" Quinn asks in voiceover.

Harley Quinn, in its third season, follows the story of Quinn following her breakup with the Joker. The adult animation features voice actors Haley Cuoco, Lake Bell, Alan Tudyk and others.

The special drops on HBO Max on Thursday, Feb. 9.