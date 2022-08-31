HBO Max Confirms 'Harley Quinn' Season 4

Harley Quinn is set to bring even more comedy and mayhem to HBO Max.

The streaming service announced on Wednesday that the adult oriented animated show has been renewed for a fourth season. Consulting producer and writer Sarah Peters will take over as showrunner from Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker. Peters' credits include the Netflix series Master of None and the Comedy Central shows Nathan for You and Workaholics.

Harley Quinn's first season sees Harley on her own after a breakup with The Joker. (The first two seasons of the show debuted on the DC Universe streaming service). HBO Max is currently dishing out new episodes of season 3, and the finale is set to arrive Sept. 15. Kaley Cuoco, Lake Bell, Ron Funches, JB Smoove and others lend their voices to the show.