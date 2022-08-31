Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review Movie Ticket Deals Asus Zenbook Fold OLED Review Best Apple Watch Bands Password Manager Picks Laptop Deals Best Phones Apple TV Plus: New Shows
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Tech Services & Software

HBO Max Confirms 'Harley Quinn' Season 4

More Harley is coming to the Warner Bros. streamer.

Meara Isenberg headshot
Meara Isenberg
Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy lie on beach chairs while dressed in swimsuits
Cheers to season 4.
HBO Max

Harley Quinn is set to bring even more comedy and mayhem to HBO Max.

The streaming service announced on Wednesday that the adult oriented animated show has been renewed for a fourth season. Consulting producer and writer Sarah Peters will take over as showrunner from Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker. Peters' credits include the Netflix series Master of None and the Comedy Central shows Nathan for You and Workaholics. 

Harley Quinn's first season sees Harley on her own after a breakup with The Joker. (The first two seasons of the show debuted on the DC Universe streaming service). HBO Max is currently dishing out new episodes of season 3, and the finale is set to arrive Sept. 15. Kaley Cuoco, Lake Bell, Ron Funches, JB Smoove and others lend their voices to the show.

To the Max

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

See all photos