Guy Fieri and Billy Porter to Star With Tom Brady in a Super Bowl Road Trip Movie

Brady plays himself in 80 for Brady, based on a real life Super Bowl road trip.

Richard Trenholm headshot
Richard Trenholm
Square-jawed football player Tom Brady and frosted-tipped chef Guy Fieri smile on a football pitch at a charity game.
NFL superstar Tom Brady and chef Guy Fieri buddy up at an event for the Best Buddies charity in 2013.
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

When you think of Tom Brady, what team comes to mind? If you said the New England Patriots, sorry, wrong. Tom Brady is now part of a dream team consisting of Guy Fieri, Billy Porter, Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field.

They're the stars of upcoming flick 80 for Brady, a road trip comedy about four Patriots fans heading to the 2017 Super Bowl in Texas. It's based on a true story. Record-breaking NFL quarterback Brady will play himself, according to The Hollywood Reporter, as well as producing the film. 

Restaurateur and food show presenter Fieri will also play himself.

80 for Brady will be directed by Kyle Marvin, who co-wrote with Michael Covino, based on an earlier draft by Emily Halpern and Sarah Haskins, the writers of teen comedy Booksmart.

