Culture Entertainment

'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' Trailer Drops In on Kevin Bacon

Marvel and James Gunn celebrate the holidays on Disney Plus with the Footloose star.

Caroline Igo headshot
Caroline Igo

The official trailer for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special premiered Tuesday following a leak on social media. 

James Gunn, writer and director of the Guardian series, tweeted, "Our Holiday gift to you -- 11.25.22 -- only on Disney+" with the trailer. 

Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Drax (Dave Bautista), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Kraglin (Sean Gunn), Cosmo the Spacedog, Rocket (Bradley Cooper) and Groot (Vin Diesel) are all back for a holiday adventure. 

The story picks up sometime after Avengers: Endgame and Thor: Love and Thunder as Star-Lord/Peter Quill is still mourning the loss of Gamora. 

In the trailer, Kraglin announces that according to his calendar it's almost Christmas back on Earth. Mantis points out that now's the perfect time to cheer up Quill. 

Drax and Mantis travel to Earth in search of the perfect Christmas present for Quill: '80s icon Kevin Bacon. The two attempt to kidnap the actor and bring him back to Quill. Chaos is sure to ensue.  

Bacon -- a callback to Quill's love of Footloose from the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie -- is a surprise addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.  

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will be available Nov. 25 on Disney Plus. Like the recent Halloween special Werewolf by Night, it's a one-off standalone adventure.

