'Glass Onion': Trailer for 'Knives Out' Sequel Sets Up New Mystery

A gathering of friends on a Greek island turns deadly in a new trailer for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Detective Benoit Blanc, played once again by Daniel Craig, teases a killer in plain sight among the movie's star-studded cast.

We'll have to assume his detective skills are better than his Clue board game skills, which he admits are lacking in the new teaser. You can meet the suspects below.

In addition to Daniel Craig reprising his role from 2019's Knives Out, the film stars Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista. Rian Johnson, who's also known for 2017's Star Wars: The Last Jedi, is directing.

The movie hits Netflix on Dec. 23, but some movie theaters will screen it between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29.