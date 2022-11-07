Rocket Plummets to Earth Twitter-Musk Updates Netflix's Cheaper Plan Downsides Black Friday Ad Scans Best Laptops Why I Switched to iPhone Hisense U8H Google TV Review Nest Thermostats, Compared
Culture Entertainment

'Glass Onion': Trailer for 'Knives Out' Sequel Sets Up New Mystery

The movie starring Daniel Craig will be in some theaters in November and on Netflix in December.

Meara Isenberg headshot
Meara Isenberg
Daniel Craig wears a pink shirt and tinted glasses with an ocean backdrop.
Daniel Craig is back as detective Benoit Blanc in the sequel to Knives Out.
Netflix

A gathering of friends on a Greek island turns deadly in a new trailer for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Detective Benoit Blanc, played once again by Daniel Craig, teases a killer in plain sight among the movie's star-studded cast. 

We'll have to assume his detective skills are better than his Clue board game skills, which he admits are lacking in the new teaser. You can meet the suspects below.

In addition to Daniel Craig reprising his role from 2019's Knives Out, the film stars Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista. Rian Johnson, who's also known for 2017's Star Wars: The Last Jedi, is directing.

The movie hits Netflix on Dec. 23, but some movie theaters will screen it between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29.

