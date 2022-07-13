First Trailer for Rob Zombie's 'Munsters' Movie Shows How Lily Met Herman

Every love story has its beginnings, and that of Lily and Herman Munster is no exception. A new trailer for Rob Zombie's upcoming Munsters big-screen movie came out Wednesday, and it gives viewers a glimpse into the monstrous couple's early romance.

A brief teaser released in June showed that Zombie has fond feelings for the 1960s black-and-white Munsters sitcom, and the new, longer trailer delves into how elegant vampire Lily and stumbling Frankenstein's monster Herman got together. Lily is longing for a man who "makes my blood run cold," and while snarky Grandpa offers to whip someone up in his lab, Lily has had bad experiences with that in the past.

The trailer appears to show the Munsters' courtship, wedding and honeymoon, plus it offers glimpses of Herman rocking out at a bar, as well as Herman and Lily sipping a soda out of a skull, visiting the Eiffel Tower, and for some hilarious reason, dressing up like Sonny and Cher for a little duet action.

It couldn't have been easy to recast three iconic roles -- Fred Gwynne, Yvonne De Carlo, and Al Lewis all played their 1960s roles so perfectly. But new actors Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman, Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily and Daniel Roebuck as Grandpa seem up to the challenge. (Yes, Sheri Moon Zombie is Rob Zombie's wife.)

There's no exact release date for The Munsters, but it's scheduled to come out in the fall of 2022.