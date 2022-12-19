First Look at 'Loki' Season 2 Appears in Disney Plus Trailer

Disney Plus dropped a teaser Monday for its slate of shows and movies arriving in 2023, including upcoming seasons of The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, Secret Invasion and Loki.

The teaser is just that -- a teaser lasting less than a minute, but it does include several clips of Tom Hiddleston's Loki and Owen Wilson's Mobius.

"A little over the top, don't you think," Time Variance Authority agent Morbius says, standing beside three Lokis in a dark street. They're all wearing suits and look to have traveled to some period in the past. Season 2 of Marvel's Loki doesn't have a release date yet but is expected to arrive mid-2023.

The teaser also features a snippet of Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, reprising her role from The Mandalorian in the upcoming Star Wars limited series, scheduled to arrive sometime in 2023.

Then Emilia Clarke says "This is just the beginning" as special agent Abigail Brand in Secret Invasion, a Marvel Cinematic Universe six-episode miniseries that also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Olivia Colman and Martin Freeman. The show is looking at an early premiere in 2023, but it has no exact release date yet.

Finally, we see a little look at a host of Mandalorians dropping from an aircraft in season 3 of the Star Wars series, which is scheduled to premiere on March 1.