New MacBook Pro, Mac Mini 'Mandalorian' Season 3 Trailer Galaxy S23 Ultra's Secret Weapon 'The Last of Us' IRL Cheapest iPhone's Exit New Siri Command iPhone Safety Check W-2 Form
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Culture Entertainment

'Extraordinary' Trailer: Meet the One Person Who Didn't Get Superpowers

Not all heroes wear capes. Or even have powers. Check out the teaser for a new sitcom on Hulu and Disney Plus.

Richard Trenholm headshot
Richard Trenholm

If it feels like superheroes are everywhere, this is the show for you. Coming soon to Hulu and Disney Plus, Extraordinary is set in a world where everyone has a superpower… except Jen.

In this super-sitcom, everyone develops a power at the age of 18, but Jen's in her mid-twenties and still waiting. Awkward… With the help of a friend who can channel the dead and her boyfriend who can turn back time (a bit like Cher, but also not at all like Cher), she sets out to find her superpower.

Watch more on Hulu
See at Hulu

Up and coming Irish actor Máiréad Tyers (who you may have seen in Kenneth Branagh's Oscar-winning Belfast) leads this UK-made show, also starring Siobhán McSweeney from Derry Girls. It's created by debut writer Emma Moran.

Extraordinary streams from Jan. 25. It's on Hulu in the US, and fits right in alongside Marvel's superheroes on Disney Plus in the UK and elsewhere. 

New Movies Coming in 2023 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

See all photos

2023's Best TV and Streaming Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

See all photos