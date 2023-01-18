'Extraordinary' Trailer: Meet the One Person Who Didn't Get Superpowers

If it feels like superheroes are everywhere, this is the show for you. Coming soon to Hulu and Disney Plus, Extraordinary is set in a world where everyone has a superpower… except Jen.

In this super-sitcom, everyone develops a power at the age of 18, but Jen's in her mid-twenties and still waiting. Awkward… With the help of a friend who can channel the dead and her boyfriend who can turn back time (a bit like Cher, but also not at all like Cher), she sets out to find her superpower.

Up and coming Irish actor Máiréad Tyers (who you may have seen in Kenneth Branagh's Oscar-winning Belfast) leads this UK-made show, also starring Siobhán McSweeney from Derry Girls. It's created by debut writer Emma Moran.

Extraordinary streams from Jan. 25. It's on Hulu in the US, and fits right in alongside Marvel's superheroes on Disney Plus in the UK and elsewhere.