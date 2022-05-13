Every Star Wars Movie and TV Show on Disney Plus

Fans celebrate Star Wars Day every May the 4th (be with you). But every day is Star Wars day over on Disney Plus. To plan your Force-powered viewing, here's a Han-dy list of every Star Wars film, TV show, animated series, Lego cartoon and documentary on the streaming platform.

All nine of the main movies are available, as well as more recent spinoffs like The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. There's also a bunch of behind-the-scenes documentaries like Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett, about the making of the most recent live-action show. More announcements may follow in the run-up and on the day, so keep your eyes peeled.

These should keep you going before the next big title launches. Obi-Wan Kenobi, starring Evan McGregor and Hayden Christensen, will stream on Disney Plus May 27. That's the day of huge fan event Star Wars Celebrations, and more exciting stuff is bound to come soon (Mandalorian season 3 release date, anyone?).

These are the Star Wars titles available to stream on Disney Plus today:

The complete Skywalker Saga

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977)

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

Star Wars: The Return of the Jedi (1983)

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (1999)

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones (2002)

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005)

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015)

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

Anthology films

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)

Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018)

Disney Plus Original Series

The Mandalorian Series 1 and 2

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian

The Book of Boba Fett

Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett (available from May the 4th)

Under the Helmet - the Legacy of Boba Fett

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Behind the scenes

Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy

Star Wars: Vehicle Flythroughs

Star Wars: Biomes

Star Wars: Galaxy of Sounds

Clips and deleted scenes for each movie

Animated content