Duolingo's 'Game of Thrones' Course Update Teaches You to Command Dragons

Game of Thrones fans can learn how to command dragons in the series' constructed language with Duolingo's newest update to its High Valyrian course. The language-learning app is adding 159 new vocabulary words, Game of Thrones situation-specific language and grammar concepts to the language course, the folks behind Duolingo said on Tuesday.

The update comes as fans await the release of Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, which kicks off on HBO and HBO Max on Aug. 21. Those interested in fine-tuning their High Valyrian can learn how to make excuses, discuss cooking, talk about themselves and command dragons as expertly as Daenerys Targaryen.

High Valyrian is a "conlang," or constructed language, that linguist David J. Peterson created for the HBO series. Duolingo partnered with Peterson in 2019 to create a High Valyrian course on the app.