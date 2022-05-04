'Doctor Strange 2': Every Marvel Detail to Remember Before Watching

The latest Marvel juggernaut is heading to cinemas on Friday in the form of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, aka Doctor Strange 2. If you're not well versed on the previous Marvel movies (the original 2016 Doctor Strange came out six years ago!) and the Disney Plus TV shows, then there might be a little catching up to do.

Before you join the mass pilgrimage to the cinema, here's your cheat sheet for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and everything that ties into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Note: Major characters you should be aware of are Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams) and Karl Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor).

Doctor Strange (2016) First things first, let's look at the movie that introduced us to the cloak-wearing, magnificently goateed Doctor Strange. Key takeaways: Dr. Stephen Strange was a brilliant but arrogant neurosurgeon before a car crash severely injured his hands

Rival surgeon Nicodemus West (Michael Stuhlbarg) operates on Steven's hands, but fails to fully restore them

Steven learns to be a master of the mystic arts at Kamar-Taj, a secret compound in Kathmandu, Nepal

Sorcerer Karl Modo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) helps train Stephen before becoming disillusioned with their master's contradicting morals and renounces his life as a sorcerer

Stephen and Christine Palmer, an emergency surgeon, were lovers before Stephen disappeared to Kamar-Taj. They're still friends after Strange becomes a superhero

Marvel Avengers: Infinity War (2018) This is the movie where Doctor Strange makes his biggest ever superhero play. Key takeaways: Doctor Strange uses the Time Stone to view millions of possible versions of the future to find the single iteration where the Avengers beat Thanos Still, Wanda Maximoff is forced to destroy her love, Vision (Paul Bettany), and the Mind Stone in order to prevent Thanos from securing it (to poor Wanda's even greater despair, Thanos later reverses time and kills Vision again)

Avengers: Endgame (2019) Strange's master plan is enacted in the final Avengers movie, but the cost is dear. Key takeaways: Doctor Strange disappears for five years when Thanos wipes out half of all life in the universe in what's known as the Blip

Strange returns when Tony Stark uses the Infinity Gauntlet to bring everyone back and destroy Thanos. However, Tony dies in the process -- a fate Strange had already witnessed



Marvel/Sony Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) The idea of the multiverse is a big feature of the latest Spider-Man movie, in which Doctor Strange plays a huge role. Key takeaways: When Peter Parker asks Doctor Strange to cast a spell that makes everyone forget Spider-Man, it goes wrong and breaks open the multiverse

In order to protect the multiverse, Doctor Strange casts a spell that erases Peter Parker from everyone's memory

WandaVision (2021) WandaVision is a miniseries on Disney Plus. It explores Wanda's growing powers and what happened to her after Vision died in Infinity War. Key takeaways: After the events of Endgame, Wanda travels to a lot in Westview where she and Vision had planned to live together. In her grief over Vision's death, she manifests a new version of Vision and a Hex that traps the entire town

Inside the Hex, Wanda has twins Billy and Tommy who quickly age up to 10 years old

The twins and Vision disappear when Wanda decides to collapse the Hex and finally free the tortured residents

When Wanda goes into hiding, she hears the twins cry for help as she studies the Darkhold, a collection of evil spells

What If...? (2021—) Marvel's What If...? is an animated anthology series that explores alternative timelines in the multiverse. Basically, it shows what would happen if different characters became heroes or gained another hero's powers. Key takeaway: In one universe, agent Peggy Carter receives the serum that turned Steve Rogers into a super-soldier. She becomes Captain Carter

And that's it! Hopefully you've bagged enough knowledge to tackle the latest Marvel behemoth. Best of luck and enjoy the movie!