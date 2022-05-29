Disney Plus: Every TV Show and Movie Coming in June 2022

June is absolutely massive for Disney Plus.
Not only do we have all remaining episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi to look forward to, we're also about to see the debut of Ms. Marvel. The first episode drops on June 8. Can't wait for this one.
June 1
- Glee (S1, S2, S3, S4, S5, S6)
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 5 episodes)
- A Fan's Guide to Ms. Marvel
- Club Mickey Mouse (SEA Version) (S4) – All Episodes Streaming
- Obi-Wan Kenobi – Part III
June 3
- Hollywood Stargirl
- Mack Wrestles
June 8
- Baymax Dreams (Shorts) (S1, S2)
- Incredible Dr. Pol (S20, 12 episodes)
- Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion (S1, 10 episodes)
- Ms. Marvel – Episode 1
June 10
- Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear
June 15
- Disney Junior Ready for Preschool (Shorts) (S3)
- Grown-ish (S4, 9 episodes)
- Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S3)
- T.O.T.S. (S3, 12 episodes)
- The Wonder Years (S1, 10 episodes)
- Family Reboot
- Ms. Marvel – Episode 2
- Obi-Wan Kenobi – Part V
- Love, Victor (Seasons 1, 2 and 3)
June 17
- Kings Ransom
- Big Shot
June 22
- G.O.A.T. (S1)
- Villains of Valley View (S1, 5 episodes)
- Obi-Wan Kenobi – Finale
- Ms. Marvel – Episode 3
June 24
- Trevor: The Musical
- Rise
June 29
- Ms. Marvel – Episode 4
- Baymax! – All Episodes Streaming
- Owl House (S2, 5 episodes)