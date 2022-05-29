Entertainment

Disney Plus: Every TV Show and Movie Coming in June 2022

Fans of Star Wars and Marvel are in for treat in June.

Mark Serrels
Ms. Marvel drops on Disney Plus this month.
June is absolutely massive for Disney Plus

Not only do we have all remaining episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi to look forward to, we're also about to see the debut of Ms. Marvel. The first episode drops on June 8. Can't wait for this one.

June 1

  • Glee (S1, S2, S3, S4, S5, S6)
  • Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 5 episodes)
  • A Fan's Guide to Ms. Marvel
  • Club Mickey Mouse (SEA Version) (S4) – All Episodes Streaming
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi – Part III

June 3

  • Hollywood Stargirl
  • Mack Wrestles

June 8

  • Baymax Dreams (Shorts) (S1, S2)
  • Incredible Dr. Pol (S20, 12 episodes)
  • Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion (S1, 10 episodes)
  • Ms. Marvel – Episode 1

June 10

  • Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear

June 15

  • Disney Junior Ready for Preschool (Shorts) (S3)
  • Grown-ish (S4, 9 episodes)
  • Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S3)
  • T.O.T.S. (S3, 12 episodes)
  • The Wonder Years (S1, 10 episodes)
  • Family Reboot
  • Ms. Marvel – Episode 2
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi – Part V
  • Love, Victor (Seasons 1, 2 and 3)

June 17

  • Kings Ransom
  • Big Shot

June 22

  • G.O.A.T. (S1)
  • Villains of Valley View (S1, 5 episodes)
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi – Finale
  • Ms. Marvel – Episode 3

June 24

  • Trevor: The Musical
  • Rise

June 29

  • Ms. Marvel – Episode 4
  • Baymax! – All Episodes Streaming
  • Owl House (S2, 5 episodes)