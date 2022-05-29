Disney Plus: Every TV Show and Movie Coming in June 2022

June is absolutely massive for Disney Plus.



Not only do we have all remaining episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi to look forward to, we're also about to see the debut of Ms. Marvel. The first episode drops on June 8. Can't wait for this one.

June 1

Glee (S1, S2, S3, S4, S5, S6)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 5 episodes)

A Fan's Guide to Ms. Marvel

Club Mickey Mouse (SEA Version) (S4) – All Episodes Streaming

Obi-Wan Kenobi – Part III

June 3

Hollywood Stargirl

Mack Wrestles

June 8

Baymax Dreams (Shorts) (S1, S2)

Incredible Dr. Pol (S20, 12 episodes)

Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion (S1, 10 episodes)

Ms. Marvel – Episode 1

June 10

Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear

June 15

Disney Junior Ready for Preschool (Shorts) (S3)

Grown-ish (S4, 9 episodes)

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S3)

T.O.T.S. (S3, 12 episodes)

The Wonder Years (S1, 10 episodes)

Family Reboot

Ms. Marvel – Episode 2

Obi-Wan Kenobi – Part V

Love, Victor (Seasons 1, 2 and 3)

June 17

Kings Ransom

Big Shot

June 22

G.O.A.T. (S1)

Villains of Valley View (S1, 5 episodes)

Obi-Wan Kenobi – Finale

Ms. Marvel – Episode 3

June 24

Trevor: The Musical

Rise

June 29