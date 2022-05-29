'Obi-Wan Kenobi': When Does Episode 3 Hit Disney Plus?

Obi-Wan Kenobi is here -- and its release schedule has been shifting like the sands of Tatootine. One steady presence amid all the changes: Ewan McGregor's return to his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi from the universe's prequel trilogy of movies.

The first of the six episodes was originally scheduled to premiere on Disney Plus on Wednesday, May 25. That date was pushed back to Friday, May 27, to coincide with a live event called the Star Wars Celebration. Not one but two episodes were set to drop Friday, though the rest are expected to stick with a Wednesday release slot. And then, according to a hasty tweet from the official Star Wars account, the premiere episodes arrived a full three hours early, which meant they technically started streaming Thursday night.

The time for @ObiWanKenobi has arrived…early.

Start streaming the first two episodes TONIGHT at 9PM PT on @Disneyplus. pic.twitter.com/LgdRC51GW2 — Star Wars (@starwars) May 27, 2022

One possible explanation for the sudden change of plans was to avoid the release of season 4 of the uber-popular Netflix show Stranger Things, which arrived at 12 a.m. PT Friday.

Regardless, Obi-Wan Kenobi is a good show. CNET's Richard Trenholm called it "assured, pacey and ... most importantly, character-driven." Once you've watched the first two episodes, check out our in-depth (and very spoiler-y) recap of episode 1 and 2, including character arcs, Easter eggs and a nifty Star Wars cameo.

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode release dates and times

Here are the release dates and times (based on previous Disney Plus releases) for all six episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Episode 1: Available Thursday, May 26 -- 9 p.m. PT (12 a.m. ET/4 a.m. GMT)

Available Thursday, May 26 -- 9 p.m. PT (12 a.m. ET/4 a.m. GMT) Episode 2: Available Thursday, May 26 -- 9 p.m. PT (12 a.m. ET/4 a.m. GMT)

Available Thursday, May 26 -- 9 p.m. PT (12 a.m. ET/4 a.m. GMT) Episode 3: Available Wednesday, June 1 -- 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT)

Available Wednesday, June 1 -- 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT) Episode 4: Available Wednesday, June 8 -- 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT)

Available Wednesday, June 8 -- 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT) Episode 5: Available Wednesday, June 15 -- 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT)

Available Wednesday, June 15 -- 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT) Episode 6: Available Wednesday, June 22 -- 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT)

The first big trailer