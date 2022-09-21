'Chainsaw Man' Release Date: When to Stream the Anime Series on Crunchyroll

Chainsaw Man is one of the most anticipated anime releases of 2022, and the series is already making waves. Set for its devilish debut as part of Crunchyroll's fall lineup, the show will start streaming Oct. 11. Fans can expect all the blood, betrayal and hard-core hunts that give Chainsaw Man its charm.

Read more: Best Anime Streaming Services for 2022

This marks the first on-screen iteration of Tatsuki Fuijmoto's popular manga, and we will finally get to see Denji, Makima, Power, Reze, Pochita and all the characters come to life. Part 1 of the story follows teenage Denji's transformation into the Chainsaw Man and his new gig with the Public Safety Division, a government group tasked to hunt devils and protect society. Viewers should get ready to watch assassins, Katana Man and the villainous Santa Claus wreak havoc in the series.

A Studio MAPPA production, season 1 of Chainsaw Man will feature 12 episodes that will run through the end of the year. As an added perk, each episode will end with its own new and unique theme song. Track contributions include "All Kind of Kisses" from ano, "Fight Song" by Eve, Aimer's "Deep Down," and "Violence" by Queen Bee.

Crunchyroll also released a list of the show's Japanese voice actors, which includes a few recognizable names from other anime series. Kikunosuke Toya plays Denji, Fairouz Ai stars as Power, Shiori Izawa plays Pochita, Kenjiro Tsuda (of Jujutsu Kaisen) is Kishibe and Tomori Kusunoki plays Makima. Check out the cast for the series' English dub version on the service's website.

Denji's life will never be the same again. 🔥 Watch Chainsaw Man on @Crunchyroll this October.



🔥 MORE: https://t.co/0Oy6GONxf9 pic.twitter.com/W9ajya63Sn — Chainsaw Man (@Chainsaw_EN) August 5, 2022

Tune in Oct. 11 for Chainsaw Man's season premiere on Crunchyroll. The streaming service's basic, ad-free subscription costs $8 per month, while its premium plans are $10 and $15.