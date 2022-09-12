'Jujutsu Kaisen 0': Stream the Anime Movie on Crunchyroll in September

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 hit Japanese movie theaters in 2021 before landing on US screens in March 2022, but you may be looking forward to watching the prequel film at home. Anime fans will have to wait until next year for the new season of the anime series, but the movie makes its North America streaming debut on Crunchyroll on Sept. 21.

Produced by Mappa Studios and Toho Animation, the film is based on Gege Akutami's manga series and follows Yuta Okkotsu, a young high school student who's cursed. After his friend Rika Orimoto dies, Yuta is haunted by her spirit and grapples with the grief and loneliness. His path leads him to sorcery as a way to control Rika, whose presence often saves him or puts him in precarious situations.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 isn't the only film arriving on Crunchyroll this month. The streaming service also announced it'll add a new movie each Thursday during September. Titles include The Girl Who Leapt Through Time (Sept. 15), Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic (Sept. 15) and High Speed! Free! Starting Days (Sept. 22). Movies starring Haru and Rin from Free! Timeless Medley, including The Bond, The Promise and Road to the World: The Dream, will stream on Sept. 22. Fans can also check out Code Geass films on Sept. 29.

Read more: Best Anime Streaming Services for 2022