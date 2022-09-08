BTS Drop Surprise Concert Film on Disney Plus and it's Streaming Right Now

BTS fans don't need Permission to Dance as the Korean pop icons drop a new concert film on Disney Plus today. BTS stars RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook take to the stage to bang out hits like hit songs Dynamite, Butter and the title track.

The film features live performances from the Los Angeles SoFi Stadium in late 2021 (the Nov 27-28 & December 1-2 concerts, to be precise). These were the band's first live shows since 2019 as the Covid pandemic disrupted plans for a final tour as a group before focusing on solo projects.

The surprise launch is part of "Disney Plus Day", an annual marketing stunt by the house of mouse's streaming service. Today also marks the streaming debut of Thor: Love and Thunder, plus the premiere of underwhelming reboot Pinocchio with Tom Hanks.

Disney Plus has also served up a sneak peek at upcoming Star Wars spy series Andor.