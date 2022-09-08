Everything Apple Just Announced iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max iPhone 14, 14 Plus iPhone 14's New Emergency SOS Feature Apple Watch Series 8 Apple Watch Ultra AirPods Pro 2 Selling Your Old iPhone
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Culture Entertainment

BTS Drop Surprise Concert Film on Disney Plus and it's Streaming Right Now

Permission to Dance? Granted.

Richard Trenholm headshot
Richard Trenholm

BTS fans don't need Permission to Dance as the Korean pop icons drop a new concert film on Disney Plus today. BTS stars RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook take to the stage to bang out hits like hit songs Dynamite, Butter and the title track. 

The film features live performances from the Los Angeles SoFi Stadium in late 2021 (the Nov 27-28 & December 1-2 concerts, to be precise). These were the band's first live shows since 2019 as the Covid pandemic disrupted plans for a final tour as a group before focusing on solo projects.

Watch BTS on Disney Plus
See at Disney+

The surprise launch is part of "Disney Plus Day", an annual marketing stunt by the house of mouse's streaming service. Today also marks the streaming debut of Thor: Love and Thunder, plus the premiere of underwhelming reboot Pinocchio with Tom Hanks.

Disney Plus has also served up a sneak peek at upcoming Star Wars spy series Andor.

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

See all photos

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

See all photos