'Black Panther 2' Clip Reveals Epic Battle in Flooded Wakanda

It's a clash of civilizations in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and this clip shows a new enemy trying to send the people of Wakanda to a watery grave.

In the sequel to Marvel's smash hit 2018 film, director Ryan Coogler reunites an ensemble cast led by Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) with new friends and enemies, including Riri Williams, aka Ironheart (Dominique Thorne), and antihero Namor the Submariner (Tenoch Huerta). Namor is ruler of an underwater kingdom, which explains why a bunch of sea-dwellers appear to be trying to flood the secretive African nation of Wakanda. But Shuri (Letitia Wright), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and M'Baku (Winston Duke) are determined to turn the tide.

Wakanda Forever wades into theaters on Nov. 11.

Alongside the usual Marvel action, early reactions have hailed Wakanda Forever as a cathartic and intimate film tackling the loss of the previous film's star, the late Chadwick Boseman. CNET's Sean Keane was among the first viewers, calling Wakanda Forever "a triumph" that balances grief, hope and visual style.