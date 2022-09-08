'Black Adam' Drops New Trailer Featuring 'Suicide Squad' Villain

A second official Black Adam trailer burst out of the gates on Thursday. Star Dwayne Johnson dropped the new footage on Twitter before it ambled out onto Warner Bros.' socials.

This second trailer is arguably the best one yet, giving the DC antihero more of a true villain bent. Doctor Fate, played by Pierce Brosnan, appears to lead an X-Men-like team of heroes -- including Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo) and Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell) -- in taking Black Adam down. They're known as the Justice Society of America.

The trailer also features DC's very own Nick Fury: Amanda Waller (Viola Davis). You can see her exactly 49 seconds in.

Davis last appeared in the DC Universe's Peacemaker, a spinoff series from 2021's The Suicide Squad. The ruthless intelligence officer and head of Task Force X, aka the Suicide Squad, is more of an antagonist than Marvel's Nick Fury, happy to execute anyone who defies her orders. Like Samuel L. Jackson's character, the driving force behind the creation of The Avengers, Davis has made appearances across multiple films.

Black Adam follows the antihero after he's released from a 5,000-year imprisonment. The Justice Society of America gather to stop his rampage, teaching him how to be more hero than villain, before teaming up to tackle an even more powerful force.

Black Adam is scheduled to hit cinemas on Oct. 21.