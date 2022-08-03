James Gunn Says 'Peacemaker' Is Safe, Amid HBO Max Cancellations

James Gunn has provided a reassuring tweet for fans of his DC superhero series Peacemaker, after HBO Max canceled production of the upcoming Batgirl movie, based on another DC Comics character.

"Yes, guys, calm down," Gunn tweeted in response to a question about whether Peacemaker, season 2, is still happening.

Yes, guys, calm down. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 2, 2022

Greenlit in 2021, Batgirl was set to star Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon, aka Batgirl, with Ms. Marvel filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah directing. Warner Bros. greenlit the flick as "part of a company-wide effort at Warner Bros. to create feature films specifically for HBO Max," according to Variety.

However, Variety confirmed on Tuesday Batgirl will not premiere theatrically or on HBO Max. Scoob!: Holiday Haunt, a follow-up to 2020 animated movie Scoob!, was also axed.

Following the news, users on Reddit noticed that HBO Max has quietly removed six "Max Original" movies over the past few weeks: Moonshot, Superintelligence, 2020's The Witches, An American Pickle, Locked Down and Charm City Kings.

Despite the culling, Peacemaker appears to be safe. HBO Max renewed Peacemaker, starring John Cena's violent antihero, in February.

Gunn later tweeted a behind-the-scenes photo of Jennifer Holland, who plays agent Emilia Harcourt, eating salad and covered in blood.