Culture Entertainment

'Beau Is Afraid' Trailer Teases Joaquin Phoenix's Mind-Bending Journey

Ari Aster's next horror film hits theaters this April.

Caroline Igo headshot
Caroline Igo
Joaquin Phoenix in the opening scene of Beau Is Afraid trailer.
Joaquin Phoenix stars in Beau Is Afraid
A24

Beau Is Afraid, the highly anticipated new Ari Aster comedy horror film starring Joaquin Phoenix, got a bizarre trailer on Tuesday. Aster is the same mind behind horror films Midsommar and Hereditary, and Beau Is Afraid will be the director's third production. 

The trailer follows Beau, played by Joaquin Phoenix, as he slowly unravels. His anxiety and paranoia plague him as he sets out on a journey to get home to his mother. Audiences see Beau travel through both time and mixed-media landscapes. 

A24 -- the studio behind Everything, Everywhere All At Once and The Whale -- is collaborating with Aster on the movie, which also stars Parker Posey, Amy Ryan, Nathan Lane, Patti LuPone and Michael Gandolfini.   

Beau Is Afraid is set to hit theaters Apr 21, 2023. 

