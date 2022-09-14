'Babylon' Trailer: Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt In More Hollywood Madness

Once upon a time, Hollywood was full of sex and drugs and wild parties. The trailer for new movie Babylon showcases Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie diving into a whirlwind of jazz age chaos (which includes fighting a rattlesnake, apparently).

The co-stars of Quentin Tarantino's Once upon a time In Hollywood return to Tinseltown for another period piece, this time set in the 1920s. Oscar-winning writer and director Damien Chazelle is in charge of a cast including Diego Calva, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, Jean Smart, Tobey Maguire, Samara Weaving, Olivia Wilde, Spike Jonze, Max Minghella, Katherine Waterston, Flea, Lukas Haas, Eric Roberts, P.J. Byrne and Jeff Garlin.

Babylon shimmies into selected theaters on December 25 with a wider release in January 2023. The film is in UK cinemas from Jan. 20, 2023.